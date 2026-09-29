Kristi Noem files for divorce from husband following reports of him using online fetish forums surfaced
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Kristi Noem files for divorce from husband following reports of him using online fetish forums surfaced

The former Department of Homeland Security secretary cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the divorce

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Topics: US News, Politics, Celebrity

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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