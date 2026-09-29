Kristi Noem files for divorce from husband following reports of him using online fetish forums surfaced

Kristi Noem has filed for divorce from her husband, Bryon Noem, following 34 years of marriage.

The former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary filed the divorce paperwork on yesterday (September 29) in South Dakota’s Hamlin County.

The announcement comes just months after the 54-year-old was pushed out of her position in Trump's administration, and also after reports that Bryon had participated in online fetish forums.

The couple tied the knot in 1992, and share three children, two daughters, Kassidy and Kennedy, and a son, Booker.

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Prior to the paperwork being filed just yesterday, Kristi’s mother, Corinne Arnold, informed the Daily Mail in July that the two had agreed to go their separate ways.

The pair are childhood sweethearts after tying the knot in 1992. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I feel bad, sick that they’re getting a divorce, but what else can you do?" she said.

Bryon was reportedly caught using webcam sites under the pseudonym 'Crystal'.

The 56-year-old allegedly spent $25,000 in 'bimbofication' chatrooms, a role-playing kink centered on hyper-femininity and extreme body modification.