Good Morning America's Will Reeve speaks out after being diagnosed with testicular cancer
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Good Morning America's Will Reeve speaks out after being diagnosed with testicular cancer

Will Reeve is speaking out after initially thinking his symptoms were 'nothing'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Paula Lobo/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images

Topics: Cancer, Celebrity, Health

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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