Good Morning America's Will Reeve speaks out after being diagnosed with testicular cancer

Good Morning America's Will Reeve has spoken out after receiving treatment for testicular cancer.

Speaking in an interview with People magazine, Reeve revealed he first noticed a 'tender lump' on one of his testicles while he was showering in April this year.

"I assumed it was nothing or would go away," he said, though Reeve's wife, Amanda Dublin Reeve, urged him to get it checked out.

Come May, the son of Superman actor Christopher Reeve, had been diagnosed with cancer and underwent an orchiectomy to remove the cancerous testicle.

Advert

“I hadn’t had surgery since I got my tonsils out at 5,” Reeve added.

"So I was more nervous about the unknown of the surgery rather than the overwhelming realization that I would be losing an essential part of my body forever."

As of a checkup earlier this month, Reeve is cancer-free, and he's since thanked his wife for urging him to book that doctors appointment and get checked out.

The Good Morning America star was diagnosed with testicular cancer earlier this year (Paula Lobo/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images)

“We talk about ‘in sickness and in health,” he added. “We got an early test of our vows, just a few months in," referring to the fact he's only been married to Amanda for a matter of months.

Reeve continued: "My colleagues at ABC are like family to me and have been with me every step of the way. I’m fortunate that I caught this early. Yes, I had to jump through some flaming hoops to get to the other side, but it could have been much worse had I ignored it or delayed going to the doctor.

"The experience has taught me to pay attention to my body. I have felt so loved and supported and rooted for by family, friends and strangers alike for my entire life.

"And that’s a big part of why I wanted to speak about this. I’m going to be fine. But this was a heck of a chapter."

Will Reeve is now thankfully cancer-free (Paula Lobo/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images)

The NHS explains that the main symptoms of testicular cancer include a lump or swelling in your testicles, as well as one or both getting bigger.

Other signs include an ache or pain in your testicle or scrotum, which may also feel heavy or hard to the touch.

Symptoms away from down there include back or stomach pain, losing weight without trying, a cough, difficulty breathing or swallowing and a sore or swollen chest.

Testicular cancer is most commonly diagnosed in young and middle-aged men between 15 and 44 years old, according to Cleveland Clinic.