Mother and daughter both die of cancer just 10 hours apart as family speak out
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Mother and daughter both die of cancer just 10 hours apart as family speak out

The mother was unaware her daughter had died before she passed away ten hours later

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Cibele Marchis/Instagram

Topics: Health, Cancer

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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