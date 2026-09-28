Mother and daughter both die of cancer just 10 hours apart as family speak out

A mother and daughter who were both battling cancer tragically died within just ten hours of each other.

Cibele Marchis, 28, died in Mogi Guaçu in the state of São Paulo in Brazil at 4pm in the afternoon on 24 September.

Her mom, Maria Elisabete Nogueira, 56, was in a different hospital at the same time when her daughter passed away.

Tragically, Maria died roughly ten hours later at approximately 2am on 25 September.

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Maria Elisabete was not made aware that her daughter had died due to her being sedated at the time.

The family of the two women said they made specific requests not to be informed if the other died while they were still alive.

The mother and daughter both had cancer (Instagram/Cibele Marchis)

“Neither of them wanted to see the other die,” Cibele’s cousin Rowilson Leandro da Costa told G1. “They even talked about it, sometimes jokingly, sometimes seriously — and it happened. Neither of them knew about the other’s death. It’s truly astonishing.”

Speaking about Cibele's father and Maria Elisabete's husband, Rowilson added: "He lost his family. To come home and find no one there anymore - it’s sad, difficult."

The mother and daughter both had cancer, with Cibele often sharing updates on her health after being told she had the disease that had originated in her adrenal gland in 2024.

Taking to Instagram in 2025, Cibele penned: "A year ago, I discovered that I had a rare adrenal cancer — a 10 cm tumor that had already taken over my kidney.

“Getting to the diagnosis was a long road. I could feel that something was wrong, but none of the tests showed why. Even so, I never ignored what I was feeling … Not long afterward, kidney pain led me to get a CT scan, and there was the tumor."

The Brazilian posted a number of pictures from her time in hospital, as she concluded the post: "Today, I’m on my eighth cycle of chemotherapy."

Cibele had documented her cancer journey on social media (Instagram/Cibele Marchis)

In a separate social media post, Cibele shared a video of herself receiving cancer treatment through an IV drip, which she captioned: "As long as your only problem is money, be grateful. It’s worse to face something that not all the money in the world can solve."

G1 reported that Maria Elisabete was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer roughly a year after her daughter received her devestating diagnosis.

However, very little details are available surrounding her treatment.

Cibele and Maris Elisabete have been buried in a joint ceremony, according to various local outlets.