Man claims he 'went blind' after taking GLP-1 medication as he reveals first sign of sight loss
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Man claims he 'went blind' after taking GLP-1 medication as he reveals first sign of sight loss

Ed Gillen began to lose his vision in May last year and within weeks he was completely blind

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/Boston 25 News

Topics: Ozempic, US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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