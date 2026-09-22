GLP-1 users report alleged side effect causing blindness as numerous lawsuits are filed
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GLP-1 users report alleged side effect causing blindness as numerous lawsuits are filed

In one instance, a 63-year-old man allegedly woke up with loss of vision in one eye four months after starting Ozempic

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Topics: Health, Drugs, US News, Ozempic, Mounjaro

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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