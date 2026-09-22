Sisters mistaken for 'being drunk' due to rare condition that can drastically shorten life expectancy
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Sisters mistaken for 'being drunk' due to rare condition that can drastically shorten life expectancy

The sisters are campaigning for access to a drug that could help prolong their lives and give them more precious years with their children

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: SWNS

Topics: UK News, Health

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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