A doctor has opened up about a simple trick you can use to help prevent a common but painful condition.

This is an unpleasant health problem which affects your rear end, causing itching inflammation, and bleeding.

Haemorrhoids are also called piles, and affects millions of people, leading to a lot of discomfort.

They can be caused by a patient straining while on the toilet, as well as by constipation, however other things that can cause them include manual work as well as if you have a long term cough.

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And unfortunately given the way that many people live in 2026, particularly if you have a sedentary office job, they are extremely common.

In fact, one doctor even said that it is extremely difficult to avoid them, unless you take particular measures to help counteract the things that bring them on.

The condition is very common (Getty Stock)

Dr Mohammad Bakhtiar is a Clinical Lead at Medical Express Clinic, and opened up to the Daily Mail about how you can help to mitigate against developing haemorrhoids.

"They're common because the modern way of living is almost designed to cause them: low fibre diets, too much sitting and straining on the loo," he said, adding: "About half of people will have had them by the age of 50."

While he explained that they are 'usually straightforward to treat', Dr Bakhtiar said that they can go untreated because patients are embarrassed to talk about them.

But how can you prevent them?

Well, Dr Bakhtiar recommends sticking to a high fibre diet, saying: "Fibre softens and bulks the stool so it passes without effort, and that removes the straining that causes piles in the first place.

There's a simple way to prevent them (Getty Stock)

"The evidence here is genuinely good: raising fibre intake cuts the risk of persistent symptoms and of bleeding by roughly half."

It's also important to drink enough water as well, he explained, as if you have a high fibre intake but then don't drink water that can actually worsen constipation.

Haemorrhoids happen when blood vessels around your rear end became engorged and swollen.

If you sit down a long time, for example at work, that can cause prolonged pressure, as can sitting on the toilet for a long time - so maybe avoid taking your phone into the toilet to avoid scrolling.

Most cases of haemorrhoids result in discomfort or pain and aren't very serious, but if left untreated they can lead to infections and blood clots, according to Cleveland Clinic, so despite the embarrassment it's best to get them checked out.

The symptoms of haemorrhoids are also similar to those of colorectal cancer, so it's worth speaking to a doctor if you have symptoms to rule that out as well.