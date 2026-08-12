Body language expert reveals truth behind Luigi Mangione's 'relaxed' smile in court
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Body language expert reveals truth behind Luigi Mangione's 'relaxed' smile in court

Dr Beth Dawson spotted several notable signals during Mangione's latest courtroom appearance

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: David Dee Delgado-Pool/Getty Images)

Topics: Luigi Mangione, True crime

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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