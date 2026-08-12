Lionel Messi shares emotional statement after father's death as he addresses future career
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Lionel Messi shares emotional statement after father's death as he addresses future career

Jorge Messi died at the age of 68 in recent days

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: X/Lionel Messi

Topics: Football, Sport, World Cup, World News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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