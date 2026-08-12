Coach Stephanie White hits back after leaked transgender memo creates narratives 'that simply don't exist'
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Coach Stephanie White hits back after leaked transgender memo creates narratives 'that simply don't exist'

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham rallied behind their coach amid mounting WNBA controversy

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Topics: Basketball, Sport, US News

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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