A leaked memo sent by commissioner Cathy Engelbert claims the WNBA will discuss the future of transgender athletes in the league next week.

The news comes after Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham sparked controversy weeks ago after she was quoted by ESPN in a July 21 story as saying she wants to 'protect young girls in a locker room' and that 'they shouldn’t have to go against biological men'.

The matter gained additional traction when Cunningham reiterated her stance a day later.

The WNBA commissioner sent a memo to teams regarding the participation of transgender athletes on Friday afternoon amid the debate, The Associated Press reports.

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“I know many of you have received questions in recent weeks regarding transgender athlete participation in women’s basketball and I expect this topic will continue to receive significant attention,” she wrote.

A fresh debate arose after Sophie Cunningham's comments (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I wanted to reach out to share how we are approaching these conversations at the league office and to thank those of you who have responded to questions from the media with thoughtfulness and professionalism,”

The memo states that the topic will be discussed by a task force of team presidents and general managers at a pre-scheduled meeting next week.

The commissioner said the league will ‘always approach this topic thoughtfully, respectfully, and in alignment with the longstanding values of our league.'

She continued: “Second, our player eligibility rules, unlike the eligibility tules of some other leagues and governing bodies, are collectively bargained. Lastly, preserving the integrity of our game and ensuring fair competition will always remain Among the league’s highest priorities.”

The memo goes on: “We recognize that this is a complex and nuanced topic, and we will continue to have important conversations with all of you and the Players Association in the weeks and months ahead

“We also plan to convene additional discussions and offer listening sessions for any team leaders who would like to participate. Your perspectives and feedback are invaluable, and I appreciate those who have already reached out to share their thoughts.”

The topic will be addressed in a meeting next week (Getty Stock Image)

The bargaining agreement states: “Only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.” It does not include specific language about sex assigned at birth or gender identity.

The WNBA players' association said in a statement: “We embrace justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion. Those are the values that unite this Union and allow it to protect women's sports while creating transformational change.

“Hate, abuse, and demonization of any person or group of people, including transgender people, only fuel fear, division, and harm. We will continue to have hard conversations. But we will not be used as political pawns.”

UNILAD has approached the WNBA for comment.