WNBA transgender memo leaked after Sophie Cunningham ignites row and union involvement
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WNBA transgender memo leaked after Sophie Cunningham ignites row and union involvement

Cunningham’s comments about “protecting young girls” have drawn both support and pushback

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Topics: Sport, US News

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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