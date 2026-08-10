Survivor of New York boat capsize that killed mom and baby shares terrifying moments before tragedy
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Survivor of New York boat capsize that killed mom and baby shares terrifying moments before tragedy

The vessel overturned near Liberty Island on Saturday

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Topics: US News

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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