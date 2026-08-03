In-N-Out President shares statement after employee and customers killed in shooting at Idaho restaurant

The president of In-N-Out has issued a statement after three people were killed at a restaurant in Idaho on Saturday (August 1).

As well as the three deceased, seven others were injured as a result of the shooting at the newly opened Twin Falls location at around 2:30pm local time.

24-year-old Chad Williams, who fatally shot himself, has since been identified by police as the shooter, while authorities confirmed the gunman acted alone.

Lynsi Snyder, the president of In-N-Out, has since shared a statement following the horrific incident over the weekend.

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She said: "My heart is broken, my chest is heavy, my eyes burn from the tears I’ve shed. We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight.

"She was taking care of our most important asset — our Customers, and her life was taken by a disgusting human who doesn’t value the lives of others or his own.

"He shot both on our property and off, and ended his life shortly after he took the precious lives of our Associate and Customers, innocent people who never saw it coming."

Lynsi Snyder (R) has issued a statement (Leonard Ortiz/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Snyder added: "In-N-Out will be mourning with the families and praying for them as they tread through a very painful season.

"I am no stranger to loss, but this is so incredibly tough, and my heart also goes out to all of the Associates and Customers who were there during this traumatic event."

The In-N-Out president concluded her statement with: "I love you all, and I ask you to turn to God, not in anger, but seeking comfort and strength for those who are hurting.

"We will stand together, and we will do everything we can to learn from this situation."

Christopher Claunch, was one of the victims of the shooting, his sister told The New York Times.

Kimberly Castaneda reminisced on spending Independence Day with her sibling, as she said: "My silly brother took my headband that I was wearing with little tin wheels on it, and he sat with those things on like it was just no big deal," she told the Times, adding 'he was always being a goofball'.

"You have no idea how surprised I was when I found out he was there."

(ABC7)

Police have credited Jordan Salinas, an armed 35-year-old healthcare worker, as well as an off-duty police officer for driving the active shooter away from the scene and potentially preventing more causalities.

Matthew Hicks, from Twin Falls police, said at a press conference: "We believe their actions helped drive the suspect away from the scene, preventing further casualties.

"We want to take a moment and commend the actions of the off-duty officer and the citizen – and their heroic action to stop this incident.”

Meanwhile, Jack Johnson, a sheriff from the force, added: “These people are true heroes in our community. They diverted the shooter and without a doubt saved many lives.”