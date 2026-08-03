In-N-Out President shares statement after employee and customers killed in shooting at Idaho restaurant
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In-N-Out President shares statement after employee and customers killed in shooting at Idaho restaurant

Lynsi Snyder said her 'heart is broken'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: US News, Gun Crime

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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