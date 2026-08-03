Woman blacks out for 40 days and has both legs amputated after 'cough' leads to deadly condition
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Woman blacks out for 40 days and has both legs amputated after 'cough' leads to deadly condition

Denise credits her mother’s life-support decision with giving her a second chance

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Topics: US News, Health

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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