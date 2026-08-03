Heartbroken sister of man killed in In-N-Out rampage shares emotional tribute as victims are named
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Heartbroken sister of man killed in In-N-Out rampage shares emotional tribute as victims are named

Three people died in the shooting, with seven left injured

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: US News, Crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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