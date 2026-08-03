Heartbroken sister of man killed in In-N-Out rampage shares emotional tribute as victims are named

The sister of a man killed during a shooting at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in southern Idaho on Saturday afternoon has paid an emotional tribute to her brother.

The suspect shooter, who was identified by authorities as 24-year-old Chad Williams, is said to have fatally shot himself. Three people died and seven were injured in the shooting. On Sunday, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks, said two of those injured remained in critical condition, as he spoke during a press conference.

Christopher Claunch, was one of the victims who tragically lost his life in the shooting, his sister told The New York Times.

Kimberly Castaneda reminisced on the pair spending the Fourth of July holidays together. "My silly brother took my headband that I was wearing with little tin wheels on it, and he sat with those things on like it was just no big deal," she told the Times, adding 'he was always being a goofball'.

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Castaneda told the outlet that her brother was looking forward to stopping by the restaurant when it opened July 24, making it the fourth location in Idaho, although told her he'd wait for the excitement from others to wear off before he visited.

"You have no idea how surprised I was when I found out he was there," she said.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims, although the family of Terry Dudley, who was injured in the shooting, have also spoken out.

Terry Dudley, who managed North Star Taxi in Twin Falls, was charging one of the companies Tesla's as the shooting occurred, Idaho News 6 reports. His brother, Micheal Dudley rushed to the hospital as soon as he learned what had happened.

According to the outlet, Micheal said that doctors were concerned about a partially collapsed lung and blood in the diaphragm.

"We're fairly certain he's gonna make it out of there," he told the outlet. "He says he's not super social, but he's pretty social. He seems to know everyone around him; well, everyone seems to know him."

The family also wanted to speak out to put a stop to the false news which has been spreading online, including an obituary for Terry.

Police have identified the suspect shooter (ABC7)

"People need to stop, like, just believing whatever they see," Micheal said of the obit which went around while Terry was in the hospital. "It's s**t like that that's kind of insane," he added.

Terry's friend Lindsay also expressed her frustration with social media to the outlet, stressing how it 'create so much more stress than needed' for Terry's family.

In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder confirmed that an employee had lost their life in the attack, although did not name them.

“We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight,” she penned on an Instagram post. “She was taking care of our most important asset – our Customers, and her life was taken by a disgusting human who doesn’t value the lives of others or his own," she added.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said they are confident that the gunman 'acted alone'.