‘Living Nostradamus’ claims two of his 2026 predictions have come true – and fears another is underway
Home>News

‘Living Nostradamus’ claims two of his 2026 predictions have come true – and fears another is underway

The so-called Brazilian mystic has made a bold claim, and it's all to do with the weather

Ella Scott

Ella Scott

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: @‌athos_salome/Instagram

Topics: Nostradamus, Social Media, Russia, World Cup

Ella Scott
Ella Scott

Choose your content: