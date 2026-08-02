‘Living Nostradamus’ claims two of his 2026 predictions have come true – and fears another is underway

There are a handful of so-called soothsayers whom people around the world take real stock of, eagily awaiting their predictions each year and keeping tabs on when things come true.

There’s Baba Vanga, a Bulgarian woman who apparently predicted the 9/11 attacks and the election of Barack Obama, former President of the United States.

You can’t forget about Michel de Nostredame, a French astrologer best known for his so-called prophetic book, Les Prophéties.

And, of course, the man who many consider the 2026 version of Nostradamus, whose real name is Athos Salomé.

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The spiritual consultant, born in 1986, alleges to have experienced visions and premonitions as a child, something that often worried his religious parents, as per Sky History.

Over the years, he has gained notoriety, with the press dubbing him the ‘Living Nostradamus’.

Athos Salomé has been hailed as a 'living Nostradamus' (Instagram/@athos_salome)

Every year, he pulls out a slew of predictions for the year ahead. And here we are, eight months into 2026, and two have already come true.

Worryingly, the social media star also believes a third could be on the cards.

‘Living Nostradamus’ 2026 predictions

The so-called Living Nostradamus has reportedly predicted everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

And late last year, he unveiled a list of 10 predictions for 2026, claiming this year we’d see an increase in solar storms and a new deadly disease that would throw thousands of lives into chaos.

Another one of his predictions was that tensions in the Middle East would reach a ‘critical threshold’.

While this statement from the so-called ‘parapsychologist’ may sound somewhat vague, the Brazilian is convinced that he foresaw rising tensions between Iran and Israel, which began earlier this year with joint airstrikes with the United States.

The prophet said at the time that the fallout would ‘ignite a new and profound period of regional instability, specifically around the second quarter of 2026’.

Another prediction that Salomé made was to do with the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

The prophet claims to have predicted the World Cup winner (Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Spain triumphed over Argentina 1-0 at MetLife Stadium, and the mystic has taken credit for the win.

He previously claimed that the winners of the coveted tournament would bear the colors of fire, as per the New York Post.

The publication wrote that this could have been Spain, or it could have pointed to Portugal, the Netherlands, fourth-place France, Morocco, Argentina or even the England national men’s team.

“While many psychics and commentators around the world were predicting Portugal or other nations to lift the trophy, I identified the finalists and repeatedly emphasized Spain as the most likely champion,” he said. “The outcome has now reflected those predictions.”

Warning for third prediction to come true

The Living Nostradamus has less than a year for the rest of hi predictions to come true - but he’s convinced another one is well underway.

He claimed that a hostile situation involving Russia would soon take place, claiming it would see missile systems moving into ‘strategic areas in the Arctic’.

The so-called soothsayer believes that Russia could shortly capitalise on melting ice caps (Instagram/@athos_salome)

“This increases the likelihood of direct confrontations with NATO during the ice melt in 2026, a time when new shipping routes and energy reserves could play a crucial role,” Salomé cautioned.

Carl Parkin, a nuclear risk expert, recently detailed in a Foreign Policy Research Institute article that Russia may behind to capitalize on ‘the ‘economic benefit of the Arctic and increase its military presence in the region’ thanks to melting ice caps.

“As the ice melts, Russian nuclear weapons are becoming more vulnerable,” the expert continued.

“Allies must thread the needle between appropriately exploiting this vulnerability and avoiding Russian overreaction.