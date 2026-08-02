Travel influencer says you should always do these 11 things before unpacking in your hotel room

A former hotel worker has revealed some 'great' suggestions for what you should check in your hotel room before you even think about unpacking.

YouTuber Megan has stayed in hundreds of hotels across 50 countries over the past decade, as well as having worked in one herself for a year, and over that time she's come to learn about a lot of 'horror stories' which have resulted in her sharing some words of warning with others who stay in hotels.

She told UNILAD she heard various stories from guests which included their room doors not fully closing, toilets not flushing, and others leaving their rooms in 'astonishingly gross' conditions.

This prompted her to formulate a checklist she goes through whenever she stays in a hotel, before even unpacking her bag in a room.

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And the first check before you even unpack your bag? Prop the door open with your suitcase or holdall and perform a 'room sweep' - the bathroom a particular area to pay attention to.

Megan used to work in a hotel and heard some horror stories (Supplied)

Megan's bathroom check

"You'll want to check the bathroom, open the closet, look behind the curtains, under the bed and step out onto the balcony if there is one," Megan advises in a video shared to YouTube.

And it's not just to check you're not about to experience the shower scene from Psycho... Megan revealing there's other explanations behind this step too.

Megan advises to do the sweep to check for any 'obvious messes or anything that's immediately apparent that would make you want to switch rooms'.

One experience saw Megan ask to switch rooms after spotting disgusting mess around the toilet and lots of hair stuck in a shower and tub. Yikes.

And no one wants to be stuck in a hotel room where the loo flush or shower doesn't work, so make sure to test them out too.

"Count your towels, count your toiletries and make sure everything is stocked," Megan advises, noting it's typically easier to sort at the start of your stay rather than midway through.

Next up? Putting your suitcase in the bathtub to inspect the rest of the room for bed bugs, Megan revealing the tub is the hardest place for them to reach.

And then it's time to tackle the rest of the room.

Checking the hotel bathroom is simple but crucial (Getty Stock Images)

The rest of Megan's checklist before unpacking in your hotel room

To properly check your sheets, you'll want to pull them back and 'look at the mattress seams, corners and piping for any reddish brown bugs, small dark spots that look like black pepper or thin sheds of skin'.

You can also check the headboard edges with your phone torch to be extra thorough, not forgetting the gap between the headboard and mattress.

If anything does look 'suspicious,' because you haven't unpacked, it's a lot easier to call the front desk and request a room change - or move hotel completely, depending on how bad the situation is.

Should you find bed bugs, Megan advises asking to move floor, not just to the room next door - where there will likely be more.

Fourth on the list is ensuring the door can be secured and locks work for your safety, including the deadbolt and security swing bar. Don't forget to test the window and balcony locks too and whether the peephole works, Megan advising popping a post-it note on the inside to block any view in.

Fifth is most alarming - scouring the room for any hidden cameras.

Megan advises closing the curtains, dimming the lights and performing a sweep with your phone flashlight 'watching for any small reflective glint'.

Smoke detectors, alarm clocks, air vents, lamps and 'any other object that is pointed towards the bed or bathroom,' are key areas to look.

"Also be suspicious of any USB charger or random electronic devices that have been left plugged in," Megan adds, noting to photograph anything you do find and 'get out' immediately to call the cops.

Six is pretty crucial.

Megan highlights the importance of knowing your emergency exit is accessible should there be an incident such as a fire, not just checking the evacuation poster typically located on the back of your room's door, but physically walking it too.

Seven is to sanitize the TV remote - 'the dirtiest object' in a hotel, even popping a shower cap over the remote for extra protection. As one YouTuber commented: "A great idea."

Eight is to check the coffee maker and ice to inspect its cleanliness, Megan reassuring it's 'normal' practice to request a new one if you desire.

Nine relates to the AC and whether it rattles or releases any strange odours, along with the room's iron.

Second to last is to check the room phone has a dial tone incase there's an emergency and the alarm clock, making sure you're not going to get a rude awakening.

And finally, photograph the room. "Treat your room rental like a car rental," Megan advises. This way, you won't be blamed for any stains, mini bar absences or anything else.

Hopefully you won't need them, but it's better safe than sorry to avoid excess charges.