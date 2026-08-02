Cop, 29, dies during dive team training exercise
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Cop, 29, dies during dive team training exercise

The award-winning officer's death is currently being investigated, experts have confirmed

Ella Scott

Ella Scott

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Featured Image Credit: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

Topics: Police, South Carolina, US News

Ella Scott
Ella Scott

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