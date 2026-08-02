Cop, 29, dies during dive team training exercise

A policewoman who was ‘dedicated to her community and department’ is being honoured after officials confirmed her tragic death during an underwater training session in South Carolina.

For the last five years, Jillian Olson, 29, had served as a member of the Lexington County Sheriff's Department (LCSD).

Initially drafted in as a patrol deputy in 2021, Olson was transferred to a warrant deputy position before being promoted to master deputy last year; she started working as a member of the LSCD dive team in 2024, as per a notice.

Despite clocking up more than 100 hours underwater, the official died on Thursday (30 July), during a routine underwater training session on Lake Murray, a massive 48-000-acre, man-made reservoir in South Carolina.

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The New York Post reported that the Lexington County Coroner’s Office is investigating to determine her cause and manner of death.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said its Investigations Unit and Aquatics Investigation and Recovery (AIR) team led recovery efforts. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted them.

“Our hearts are broken by the loss of a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Department,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in the report.

“Jillian exemplified commitment and service. She faithfully carried out her duties and selflessly worked to make those around her better.”

He continued, claiming the Illinois native’s ‘dedication to her community’ was well-documented with awards and recognitions.

Master Deputy Jillian Olson's death has been confirmed by officials (the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department)

Last Spring, she was named deputy of the year at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Foundation’s annual awards banquet, as per Koon.

“The foundation recognized Jillian for showing exceptional initiative and leadership by, on her own time, developing reference guides and document templates for use by the judicial services deputies,” he gushed.

“The tools Jillian developed improved deputy training and operational workflow.”

The police officer, who graduated from Western Illinois University with a degree in law enforcement and justice administration in 2019, was described by Pastor Frank Anderson of St. Michael Lutheran Church as having an ‘altruistic heart’.

A pastor said the woman's 'deep faith' was 'motivation' for her work (WLTX)

He claimed the woman, who also had a master's degree in student personnel services, used her deep-rooted Christian faith to protect the Lexington district for half a decade.

“She had a deep faith and I think that deep faith was the motivation for her to want to be a helper and serve other people,” he stated, as per the New York Post.

Koon added via the notice that he is ‘grateful’ for the ‘sensitive and respectful way’ that those in chareg of the investigation has ‘handled everything’.

“I would also like to express my thanks to the countless public safety agencies that responded without hesitation from across the whole state to help us in our time of need.”

UNILAD has contacted The Lexington County Coroner’s Office and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for further comment.