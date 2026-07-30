Haunting footage shows missing North Carolina woman jumping into Caribbean waters before vanishing

Video footage of Elizabeth Waddell at her Airbnb on the Caribbean island of Grenada has been released as the search for the 44-year-old continues.

Elizabeth, who goes by Liz, was last seen on July 22. She was staying in Grand Anse, St. George's, with a friend the day she vanished.

Her husband, Cailen Waddell, has been leading the search for his wife and is believed to have traveled from their home in Cary, North Carolina, to the Caribbean to help with the ongoing police pursuit to find Elizabeth.

A website has been created where people can report any tips on her whereabouts and the family have released CCTV footage of Elizabeth that was recorded before her disappearance.

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In the video, Elizabeth is seen walking along the beach at 11:45am and, not long after, she jumps off a jetty to go for a swim.

Elizabeth 'Liz' Waddell has been missing since July 22 (findliz.com)

As the video goes on, her friend is seen sat on a beach chair on the beach, no too far from where Elizabeth jumped into the water.

10 minutes later, Elizabeth emerges once more and swims towards Grand Anse Beach.

The video, which was released yesterday (July 29), was followed by a new statement from Cailen.

He wrote: "I want to update our friends, family, and the public on the search for my wife, Liz, who went missing on July 22 while traveling with her friend in Grenada.

"Over the past week, family, friends, local authorities, and countless Grenadian citizens have devoted hundreds of hours to trying to locate her."

'I believe there was no foul play'

"Despite our exhaustive efforts, we have not been successful," Cailen continued. "After careful and thoughtful consultation with family, local authorities, the U.S. Embassy, and others here in Grenada, I join authorities in believing there was no foul play.

"Liz was last seen swimming in the ocean near Grand Anse, around 5:30 PM, far from shore. She communicated her confidence in her swimming and location, as well as the beauty of the island."

As their efforts have been unsuccessful so far, the missing person investigation will continue. They are 'specifically hopeful to determine her actions between the time she was last seen on video and the time she was seen in the water around 5:30'.

A search is still underway to find Elizabeth (Royal Grenada Police Force)

'She communicated her confidence in her swimming'

Cailen proceeded to thank everyone for their kind words and support in the wake of his wife's disappearance.

He said: "As some friends and family begin returning home to start processing everything that has occurred, we want to thank our friends and family as well as the local authorities for their compassionate, and tireless efforts to locate Liz.

"I also want to thank the many friends, loved ones, and specifically every Grenadian we have encountered for their love, thoughts, vibes, energy, and prayers in response to this heartbreaking situation. At this time, I ask for privacy for my family and loved ones."

He concluded the post saying that he was provide updates on Elizabeth's whereabouts when they become available.