Haunting footage shows missing North Carolina woman jumping into Caribbean waters before vanishing
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Haunting footage shows missing North Carolina woman jumping into Caribbean waters before vanishing

Elizabeth Waddell's husband gave a sad update yesterday about the 'heartbreaking situation'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Cailen Waddell/Facebook

Topics: North Carolina, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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