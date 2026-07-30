'Red bikini girl' announces huge career move after viral video surpasses 100 million views

A French woman who became a viral sensation after a 13-second clip of her at a Spanish party exploded online has finally spoken out about the moment that changed her life.

The woman, known online as 'Red Bikini Girl' was filmed at a Summer Rockz party in Lloret de Mar, Spain, dancing in a crowd when someone sprayed water over her from behind.

Her reaction, caught entirely by accident, has been viewed more than 100 million times across social media.

Now, the 20-year-old, whose name is Océane has broken her silence on the clip that turned her into one of the most talked-about-faces on the internet, telling UNILAD she 'never imagined' the footage would have gone global.





Who is Red Bikini Girl?

Océane described herself as a fun-loving person who enjoys making the most of every moment, and she has dreamed of a career in the creative world 'ever since I was a little girl,' with ambitions to work as a DJ.

Advert

"Music is my biggest passion, and I have so many projects and ambitions that I hope to bring to life," she said.

Speaking about the moment itself, Océane explained that she was simply enjoying a night out with friends when the clip was captured.

"I was simply enjoying a Summer Rockz party in Lloret de Mar with my friends, and I never expected such a spontaneous moment to go viral internationally," she said.

She admitted she still finds the scale of the reaction hard to get her hear around, saying: "I still can't quite process the fact that millions of people have watched this video.

"To me, I'm just a normal girl. Maybe what people connected with is that I was simply being myself: Natural, spontaneous and genuine."

The video has over 100m views (Instagram/aora.dj)

'Planet Earth's new crush'

The clip has racked up thousands of comments since it first surfaced, with one commenter dubbing her 'Planet Earth's new crush', while another wrote 'I can't stop replaying this, the timing is too perfect!"

Since the video rapid spread, Océane said she has signed with a management company to guide her next steps.

"I've recently signed with a management agency to help me build this journey, in the best possible way, and I'm excited to see where this incredible opportunity can take me," she said.

"My goal is to grow as an artist, create meaningful projects, and keep sharing positive energy with people.

She ended by thanking those who have reached out since the video went viral, adding: "Above all, I'm incredibly grateful for the thousands of kind and supportive messaged I've received all over the world.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me."

How much are viral stars Hawk Tuah Girl and Ibiza Final Boss worth now?

If you want an idea of what Océane could do with her new-found fame, here’s what happened to two of the biggest viral stars of recent years in the months after viral infamy.

Hawk Tuah girl (Haliey Welch) - $500,000

Haliey Welch launched a podcast and a cryptocurrency coin (YouTube/Tim and Dee TV)

Welch, 24, from Tennessee, was suddenly everywhere after popping up in a Tim and Dee TV street interview in 2024.

When asked what makes a man ‘go crazy’ in bed, she said: “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang!”

Since then, Welch - who previously worked in a bedspring factory - has done everything she can to capitalise on her viral fame: from merchandise to inking a deal with streaming platform Kick and launching a podcast called Talk Tuah.

She even cameoed in Glen Powell’s TV show Chad Powers and launched crypto coin $HAWK, which crashed hard and many of her fans accused of being a scam.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she’s worth around $500k.

Ibiza Final Boss (Jack Kay) - $2.6 million

Jack Kay's barnet has made him a millionaire (TikTok/@zerosixwestibiza)

One dodgy haircut catapulted Kay, 26, from Newcastle, UK, into viral infamy after he was filmed at Wayne Lineker's O Beach Club in Ibiza last year.

Previously working in the construction industry, Kay has since signed a deal with fashion brand boohooMAN, appeared at Creamfields, starred in a Channel 4 documentary, reportedly made $80,000 from personal appearances, and released music in partnership with Carnao Beats.

In an unlikely twist, in June 2026 he stepped into the boxing ring with rapper and social media star Jordan McCann on the undercard for Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall, with Kay coming out on top.

According to Metro, he’s now worth a cool $2.6 million.