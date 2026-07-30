'Red bikini girl' announces huge career move after viral video surpasses 100 million views
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'Red bikini girl' announces huge career move after viral video surpasses 100 million views

Océane says she had no idea she was being filmed when the moment went viral overnight

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: @**aora.dj/Instagram

Topics: Social Media, Viral

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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