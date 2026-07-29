Dr. Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment over 100 times in explosive Senate hearing clash with Rand Paul
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Dr. Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment over 100 times in explosive Senate hearing clash with Rand Paul

The former chief medical advisor refused to answer questions during a fiery committee hearing on COVID-19 origins

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Politics, US News, Health, Coronavirus

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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