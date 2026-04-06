While most of us think of bees as nothing more than harmless honey-makers, a recent attack in which a man was stung 'over 100 times' has led officials to issue an urgent safety warning.

A hiker has been rescued from a mountain in Arizona after reports from the Phoenix Fire Department (PFD) said he was 'stung multiple times' by bees.

The man, who has not yet been identified by authorities, had been hiking near the summit of Lookout Mountain in north Phoenix around 10am on Saturday (April 4) when he was suddenly attacked by the insects, with his injuries so severe that he was unable to make his way back down alone.

"Crews located the adult male, who reported over 100 stings and was unable to continue his descent," a statement from the PFD read.

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The man had been hiking near the summit of Lookout Mountain in north Phoenix (Facebook/Phoenix Fire Department)

A Facebook post shared by the PFD said they had to organize a 'hoist operation' to save the man, who was scooped up by helicopter before being transferred to an ambulance and transported to an area hospital in 'critical condition'.

Alongside the post, the PFD warned future walkers how to avoid the same fate, urging them to steer clear of 'disturbing hives'.

The post also alerted hikers to the dangers of wearing perfumes or other kinds of scented products outdoors, since bees are highly drawn to scent.

It also suggested wearing light colored clothing when outdoors since this reportedly minimizes defensive behavior from the insects.

His injuries were so severe that he was unable to make his way back down the mountain alone (Facebook/Phoenix Fire Department)

Finally, the fire department said those who do find themselves coming face to face with a swarm of bees should 'run away quickly' and aim to prioritize covering the 'head and face'.

Many were alarmed by the post, with some sharing their tips on how to avoid provoking a nest.

One person wrote: "LADIES (and men): Avoid perfumes when hiking. Bees absolutely stalk me when I'm near anyplace they're hanging out. Bees are very persistent!"

The PFD said they had to organize a 'hoist operation' to save the man (Facebook/ Phoenix Fire Department)

Another wrote: "Prayers for him, I hope he is ok. I love to hike the mountain with my kids, now I will be afraid."

"You can carry a cheap mosquito net that is designed to cover the head. But that is limited protection," someone else commented.

According to Fox, bees are 'very common' on the Phoenix mountain. It's believed that nearly all wild bees in the state of Arizona are Africanized honey bees, also nicknamed 'killer bees', which are 'known for being aggressive and highly protective of their hives'.