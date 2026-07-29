FIFA drops the hammer on Argentina with raft of disciplinary charges following World Cup chaos

World football’s governing body FIFA has officially cracked down on the Argentine Football Association (AFA), lodging a series of serious disciplinary charges against players, backroom staff, and the federation itself following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The charges follow an extensive review by a FIFA ethics prosecutor into the dramatic aftermath of Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, as well as incidents occurring earlier in the tournament.

The most severe accusations stem from a mass melee that erupted on the pitch immediately following the final whistle.

FIFA confirmed that several high-profile Argentine figures have been cited under Article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code for violent conduct and assault.

The list of charges filed

Argentina players and staff clash with Spain following their World Cup defeat (Howard Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

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According to official FIFA filings, individual charges have been brought against key members of Argentina’s squad and coaching setup:

Leandro Paredes: The midfielder faces three counts of assault after video footage showed him grappling with Spanish players, including defender Eric García and midfielder Gavi, during the post-match altercation.

The midfielder faces three counts of assault after video footage showed him grappling with Spanish players, including defender Eric García and midfielder Gavi, during the post-match altercation. Nahuel Molina: The defender has been hit with two counts of assault (one completed and one attempted) after allegedly striking Spain captain Rodri, alongside an additional charge of unsporting conduct.

The defender has been hit with two counts of assault (one completed and one attempted) after allegedly striking Spain captain Rodri, alongside an additional charge of unsporting conduct. Roberto Ayala: The assistant coach faces one count of assault for his involvement in confronting Spanish players.

The assistant coach faces one count of assault for his involvement in confronting Spanish players. Thiago Almada & Gavi: Both Argentina winger Thiago Almada and Spain midfielder Gavi have been charged with unsporting conduct arising from the post-match melee.

Under FIFA’s Disciplinary Code, individuals found guilty of unsporting conduct face a minimum one-match ban, while assault convictions carry mandatory suspensions of at least three matches.

The Political Banner Controversy

Giovani Lo Celso of Argentina celebrates wth banner during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina (Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the physical altercations on the pitch, FIFA has also charged the AFA with violating regulations regarding political messaging during sporting events.

Following Argentina’s 2-1 semi-final victory over England, members of the squad unveiled a prominent banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Malvinas are Argentine"), referencing the sovereign dispute over the Falkland Islands between Argentina and the United Kingdom.

The display sparked immediate backlash from English football officials and British government figures, leading FIFA to lodge a formal charge for "using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature".

Fan Misconduct & Next Steps

The AFA faces further sanctions regarding spectator behavior during tournament fixtures.

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee is reviewing evidence of alleged discriminatory chants, racist abuse, the throwing of objects onto the pitch, and security breaches across multiple match venues.

“All parties charged have now been provided with the opportunity to present their position, following which a decision will be issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in due course,” FIFA stated.

Potential outcomes range from individual player match bans and hefty financial fines for the AFA to potential stadium restrictions for upcoming international fixtures.



