FIFA drops the hammer on Argentina with raft of disciplinary charges following World Cup chaos
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FIFA drops the hammer on Argentina with raft of disciplinary charges following World Cup chaos

FIFA has formally launched disciplinary proceedings against the Argentine Football Association, key players, and coaching staff

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Howard Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Topics: World Cup, Sport

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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