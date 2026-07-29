Florida Mega Millions winner could be unmasked in 90 days due to specific law
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Florida Mega Millions winner could be unmasked in 90 days due to specific law

A person won $800 million on the Florida Mega Millions when the July 28 numbers were drawn - but nobody knows who they are...yet

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Images/Joe Raedle

Topics: Money, Florida, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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