Florida Mega Millions winner could be unmasked in 90 days due to specific law

A lottery winner won an $800 million jackpot but has not got time on their side when it comes to Floridian laws that could see the lucky person unmasked in just 90 days due to a little-known law.

The Florida Mega Millions ticket holder became a millionaire on Tuesday (July 28) night after drawing winning numbers, 34, 48, 49, 59, 70, and the gold Mega Ball (12).

But while the person who won has yet to be identified.

If the person doesn't come forward soon, they'll be ousted when Florida's 90-day temporary anonymity rule comes to a close, which will see the person have their identity revealed for all to see.

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This is due to the Florida Statute 24.1051, which, per the Barnes Walker Law Firm, the law 'gives winners of prizes $250,000 or more a 90-day public records exemption for their name.'

The Florida Mega Millions ticket holder will soon be named (Getty Stock Images)

While this might sound like it's a great thing, it only lasts for those three-ish months.

After the days pass, 'your name is 100% public record' and 'anyone who files a request can get it', along with the city of residence.

But there's another catch. Per the law company, the 90 days only start from the day the person claims the prize at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

So, if they put it off, they get to enjoy that anonymity for a while longer.

But once it's out – it's out.

There are also some things they can do with the time they have to ultimately protect their information from people who may use it to harm them.

Per the firm: "They aren’t claiming [the ticket] as a person. They are claiming it as a legal entity."

It explained: "This is the 'loophole' that isn’t really a loophole, it’s just smart legal planning. The Florida Lottery allows an entity, such as a trust or a Limited Liability Company (LLC), to be the official claimant of a prize."

You need to be smart to protect your information (Getty Stock Images)

But there's more to do.

According to the firm, protecting the identity of the person is a five-step plan which follows this structure:

Do not sign your ticket or it will 'create legal headaches' in later steps Call an attorney 'before you tell your family, before you quit your job' and before you whisper it to even your best friend. Create a trust Sign the ticket as the trustee of the trust Your attorney will claim the prize as a representative of the trust

Then, in legal filings, the trust will be listed in the information documents regarding the lottery win if anyone chooses to request the paperwork.

This means you'll be able to stay as private as possible in the aftermath of winning such a large amount of money.

I mean, it won't last long if you start splurging and talking to people about how you won millions on the lottery.

But if you're quiet, you could get away with nobody knowing.