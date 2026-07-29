Former hotel worker shares 7 checks she makes to make sure rooms don’t have hidden cameras

A former hotel worker has shared the seven checks she makes in a hotel room to ensure hidden cameras have not been planted.

We're often told to check the bedding for bed bugs upon entering a hotel room for the first time, but should we be checking for hidden cameras as well?

Well, according to travel expert Megan Gougeon that's exactly what we should all be doing before settling down for the night.

Speaking to UNILAD, the former hotel worker, who provides her travel tips and tricks on her 'Portable Professional' YouTube channel, said: "I have never personally found a confirmed hidden camera, but I have heard directly from travelers who say they have, and there have been enough reported cases to know that it is a real issue.

Advert

"I also suspect there are more cases than we know about because many cameras may never be discovered or reported. The rise of vacation rentals adds another concern because you may be staying in a privately managed property without the same staffing, security procedures, or oversight you would expect from a major hotel."

Megan Gougeon has provided her expert travel advice (Supplied)

Megan went on to say she doesn't want hotel guests 'walking into every room convinced that the alarm clock, smoke detector, and coffee maker are all working together to spy on them', though there are seven quick and easy checks travelers can undertake to put their minds at rest.

These are:

Looking for unfamiliar electronics

Looking for chargers

Checking clocks

Investigating objects positioned strangely toward the bed or bathroom

Looking into anything that looks modified

Checking an unexplained opening

Investigating something that doesn't seem to belong in the room

Explaining her expert advice, Megan added to UNILAD: "Using a flashlight may help reveal an unusual reflection, but no simple phone trick can guarantee that a room is camera-free. I think that distinction is important because social media sometimes makes these checks look far more foolproof than they really are."

Conducting the seven checks should put your mind at rest, Megan said (Supplied)

Megan went on to tell concerned hotel-goers that if they feel they've found something suspicious in their room they should avoid attempting to touch or dismantle it.

Instead, the expert advises people to take a quick photo for evidence and report it at their earliest connivence.

The ex hotel worker continued to UNILAD: "If I had reason to believe the hotel or property owner might be involved, I would contact the booking platform or local authorities rather than relying only on the front desk.

"The goal is not to become paranoid. It is to spend a few minutes paying attention so you can stop worrying and enjoy the rest of your stay."

On her YouTube channel, Megan provides advice on all things travel, including the latest TSA carry-on rules to be aware of and the best seat on a plane.