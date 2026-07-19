After beating England 2-1 last minute during Wednesday's semi-final, FIFA were under pressure to act as the team held up a banner supporting their country's claims to the Falkland Islands, despite the governing body prohibiting political messaging by players.

The sign, read: 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas' - which translates to 'The Falklands are Argentine'.

As per Sky Sports News, the team have been backed by the White House FIFA task force to display the banner if they win against Spain in the final today (July 19).

The outlet reports that Andrew Giuliani, who is the head of the task force, said he had 'no problem' with the team displaying the banner on Sunday, claiming 'everyone is allowed to express their opinion.'

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"We believe in our First Amendment rights here in the United States of America," he said.

However, this goes against FIFA's official rules, which state: "For any offence the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association or by FIFA."

Some of the Argentina players celebrated by holding the sign (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

"Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.

"Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer's logo," the Football Association's rules state.

FIFA themselves have not yet taken action on the matter, and there have not been any suspensions for the Argentinian players. It's believed that FIFA will wait until after the World Cup final to make their decision on whether there will be a 'punishment' for the team.

However, they have confirmed it is under investigation, as a FIFA spokesperson said: "As is standard procedure, FIFA's independent disciplinary committee is currently assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps based on the FIFA disciplinary code."

Argentina are hoping to win their second World Cup in a row (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Downing Street have called on FIFA to act after their match against England, as the Prime Minister's spokesperson said: "The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are. Our commitment to the Falklands will never waver."

In 2014, the Argentine Football Association were fined $27,000 after they held up a banner with the same wording. However, this sanction came one month after the event had taken place, therefore supporting the beliefs that FIFA may take action at a later date.

Argentina will take on Spain today at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Should they win, it will be their second World Cup win in a row, famously beating France 4-2 on penalties four years ago.



