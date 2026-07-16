Following their semi-final win against England last night, the Argentina squad were seen holding a banner supporting their country's claims to the Falkland Islands, despite FIFA prohibiting political messaging by players.

The sign held by the players following their last-minute 2-1 win, read: 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas' - which translates to 'The Falklands are Argentine'.

The pressure is now on for FIFA to act - as they have done in similar instances previously.

"For any offence the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association or by FIFA," official regulations state.

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As per The Football Association: "Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images."

But who has been punished in the past, and how?

FIFA are under pressure to act after last night's celebration (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

When and how has FIFA punished political messages in the past?

Josip Simunic, Croatia, 2013 - In the 2013 World Cup play offs, Croatian defender Simunic received a 10 match ban from FIFA for 'leading fans into a chant with pro-Nazi connotations'. Simunic's ban which led into the World Cup, and he was also banned from entering the stadiums during the 10 games, although denied any political intent. On top of this, he was fined $3,510 by Croatian prosecutors.

In the 2013 World Cup play offs, Croatian defender Simunic received a 10 match ban from FIFA for 'leading fans into a chant with pro-Nazi connotations'. Simunic's ban which led into the World Cup, and he was also banned from entering the stadiums during the 10 games, although denied any political intent. On top of this, he was fined $3,510 by Croatian prosecutors. Argentina, 2014 - 12 years ago, the Argentine Football Association were fined $27,000 after they held up a banner with the same wording, after a friendly against Slovenia. They were fined in July, a month after the match. Therefore, if FIFA does decide to take action following yesterday's game, it may not be until after their World Cup final this Sunday, where they will face Spain.

- 12 years ago, the Argentine Football Association were fined $27,000 after they held up a banner with the same wording, after a friendly against Slovenia. They were fined in July, a month after the match. Therefore, if FIFA does decide to take action following yesterday's game, it may not be until after their World Cup final this Sunday, where they will face Spain. Poland, 2018 - The Polish Football Association were hit with a fine of CHF 10,000, plus a warning, after an 'offensive banner' was allegedly displayed by Polish fans during their World Cup match against Senegal. They did not add further detail about what was displayed.

Haiti changed their kit before the start of the World Cup this year (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)