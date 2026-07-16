A new documentary has reignited debate over Scott Peterson's murder case despite a judge throwing out 14 claims of new evidence - and Laci Peterson's mom has made her feelings about them crystal clear.

Scott Peterson, now 53, has spent the last 22 years behind bars after being convicted of murdering his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner, on Christmas Eve in 2002.

He has always maintained his innocence and has made several attempts to overturn his 2004 conviction.

A&E's new two-part documentary, Scott Peterson: The New Evidence, airing on July 16 and 17, is shining a spotlight on his latest bid for freedom.

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In April this year, the Los Angeles Innocence Project (LAIP) submitted a petition which included 14 new evidentiary claims. However, a California judge dismissed the filing, ruling the claims were 'neither new, admissible nor material'.

Laci's mother, Sharon Rocha, says she's heard similar arguments countless times over the past two decades and isn't convinced.

Scott Peterson was sentenced to life in prison (Al Golub-Pool/Getty Images)

Issuing a blunt five-word statement on the matter, she said: "There is no new evidence."

Speaking to PEOPLE last year, Rocha added: "We constantly hear that they have new evidence. Twelve people found him guilty of murder, but he doesn't admit to that."

She also questioned why the LAIP was pursuing Peterson's case instead of focusing on people that may actually be innocent.

"It's the same thing we've heard in the courtroom before, and it just continues," Rocha said.

"It is never ending, and it's like ripping the scab off a wound every time. All they're looking for right now is to throw everything against the wall and hope that something sticks.

"Bottom line: He is guilty, and that's it. Maybe I shouldn't sound so harsh, but I'm tired. I'm very, very, very tired."

Laci's mom said she wasn't convinced by the new evidence claims (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

What new evidence does Scott Peterson: The New Evidence include?

Despite the court rejecting the latest petition, the new documentary revisits many of the arguments raised by Peterson's legal team.

Among the material featured is previously unseen defence footage said to show a weighted dummy, built to replicate Laci's body, capsizing a small boat when thrown overboard, footage the documentary claims the original jury never saw.

The documentary also features experts who challenge the prosecution's tidal and wind analysis used during the trial, as well as new research into fetal development that suggests Laci and Conner may have died later than December 24.

Another key focus is a reported burglary that took place across the street from the Petersons' Modesto home around the time Laci disappeared.

Witnesses included in the documentary describe seeing a suspicious van in the area, while others claim they saw Laci walking her dog after prosecutors say she had already died.