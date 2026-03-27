A woman who vanished two decades ago has had an emotional reunion with her daughter.

Michele Hundley Smith disappeared from their North Carolina home on December 9, 2001 aged 38. She left to go Christmas Shopping in Martinsville, Virginia, but she never returned.

The case remained an unsolved mystery for several years and was featured in a December 2020 episode of Dateline’s “Cold Case Spotlight”.

Her daughter Amanda Smith was just 14 years old when her mother vanished. She opened up about the emotional toll the case had on her. “I was just a teenager at the time and didn’t really know what to do,” she said.

Advert

Amanda also addressed the possibility that her mother might have disappeared voluntarily. “If she contacted me right now, I would - well, I’d have a lot of questions,” she said. “But she’s still my mother. I would accept her back. I want her to know that. And I would just be happy that she’s alive.”

Authorities later revealed that detectives had received new information decades after Smith’s disappearance, which led to them finding her at an undisclosed location in North Carolina. Investigators were able to contact her on February 20 and confirm she was ‘alive and well’.

Court records show Smith was cited for driving while impaired on November 11, 2001, and failed to appear in court on December 27, 2001, People reports.

Smith was arrested on February 25, 2026 in connection with the outstanding DWI-related charge and posted bond the same day.

Michele Hundley Smith went missing in 2001 (Facebook/ Bring Michele Hundley Smith Home)

She told investigators she left her home in 2001 due to ‘ongoing domestic issues’, People reports.

Rockingham Country Attorney Katie Gregg said there is not enough evidence to pursue additional charges, such as abandonment, in relation to her disappearance.

The mother and daughter had an emotional reunion outside a Rockingham County courthouse on Thursday, March 26 where Smith appeared on a charge related to the DWI case. Amanda met her mother there.

“We only get one life, and I want my mom in it,” she said during the reunion, local outlet WXII reported. It was the first time they had seen each other in 24 years.

After leading the search to find her mother, Amanda shared a follow-up message on social media about everything she’s feeling following the reunion.

“These last couple of days, well not even a full 48 hours have been a whirlwind of emotions, I am ecstatic, I am pissed, I am heartbroken, I am all over the map! Will I have a relationship once more with my mom? Honestly I can’t answer that bc I don’t even know... My initial reaction would be yes absolutely but then I think of all the hurt... But even then ... My mom is only human just as we all are.”

She added: “Thank you again to all of you for your concern, your support, your love, your comforting words. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for your kindness, your love, your empathy and sympathy.”