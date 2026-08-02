Old McDonald's toys that could now be worth more than $1,000

Prepare to go rifling through your old storage boxes because there are some McDonald's Happy Meal toys which are being sold for hundreds of dollars.

You may've laughed at your kid for being 'too old' to get a Happy Meal or your mate begging to get one to relive their childhood, but they may well be the one laughing now.

It turns out getting a Happy Meal all those years ago might not just have cheered you up with a cute little toy inside, but actually could've been a financial investment.

Why? Well, several historic toys have since been revealed to be going for a fair whack of money online.

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But which should you keep an eye out for when ransacking your attic for the box of toys you kept from childhood to see if you could be in with a chance of cashing in one of the plastic McDonald's figurines?

McDonald's 2001 Atlantis set

Coming in with a slightly lower price point, but still a wad of cash nonetheless compared to the mere dollars you likely bought your Happy Meal with at the time, is McDonald's 2001 Atlantis toy set.

If you visited the fast food chain more than a couple of times that year and hung onto the whole set, there's one currently going on eBay for $55.

With an even higher price point is McDonald's Beetleborgs Metallix Happy Meal Toy.

Have you kept hold of any of your Maccie's Happy Meal toys? (Getty Stock Images)

McDonald's Beetleborgs Metallix Happy Meal Toy set

The toys date back to 1997 and if you managed to cling onto the full set, you may be able to pop them up on eBay like this seller for around a solid $125.

Six little McDonald's happy meal toys for over $100? Pretty epic.

If you really pulled out all the stops and copied what this seller did, you could be in with pocketing even more. Disney fans, you're up.

McDonald's Disney's 100 Years of Magic set

Providing you managed to pick up the 100 toys which make up the set, you could be in with a chance of selling it for a staggering $399.99, according to this listing.

The set is made up of characters from Disney's most iconic films - including Sebastian the crab from The Little Mermaid and Snow White too.

And according to Finance Buzz, it doesn't even stop there either.

Any of the Disney set lying around? (DENVER POST STAFF PHOTO BY GLENN ASAKAWA) (Photo By Glenn Asakawa/The Denver Post via Getty Images0

McDonald's 110 Film Camera and Polaroid 600

In 1997, the outlet reports McDonald's released a camera shaped like French fries - because why not, I guess?

Oh, and it had a 110 film format.

And while it wasn't available in the Happy Meal, if you managed to get the chain's collaboration on a Polaroid camera, you could be looking at raining in even more cash, the outlet reporting it sells for around $400 to $500.

Freaking out about whether you may have one squirrelled away somewhere but can't remember what it looks like? It's bright yellow, with the logo on a yellow bar next to the flash.

Or maybe you have some toys from a few years earlier inspired by some Nintendo characters?

McDonald's Super Mario 3 interactive toys

These bad boys resulted from a collaboration between the chain and Nintendo in 1990.

However, it's the promotional display toys which hold most potential value.

The outlet reports the store displays, when in a complete set of three figurines, sold for between $900 to $1,500 last year. Impressive.

Forget the SNP, maybe it's time to get investing in McDonald's toys eh?

*Disclaimer: We are not financial professionals and that is not legitimate financial advice.*