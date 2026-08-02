Former nurse recalls moment she saved 8-month-old baby who stopped breathing at post office
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Former nurse recalls moment she saved 8-month-old baby who stopped breathing at post office

The ex-health professional has stressed the importance of learning life-saving maneuvers, including CPR

Ella Scott

Ella Scott

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Featured Image Credit: Fox 10 Phoenix via YouTube

Topics: US News, Health, Parenting, Arizona

Ella Scott
Ella Scott

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