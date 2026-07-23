Donald Trump has shared a strategic edit of Spain's World Cup celebrations which removes the awkward moment when the president refuses to leave the podium.

The POTUS joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino in New Jersey for the World Cup final and handed over the trophy to Spain after they defeated Argentina in an ill-tempered affair.

After awarding the crown to Spain, the president decided he wasn't going to get out of the way of the celebrations and decided to stand their grinning at the camera as Spain's captain, Rodri, lifted the World Cup trophy.

It created quite a comedic moment, though some people online slammed Trump for not getting out of the way as the Spain players celebrated their triumph.

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Despite that, Trump celebrated his appearance at the World Cup final by posting a clip of himself during the trophy presentation and shaking some of the players' hand.

Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino awarded the trophy (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

However, the video did cut off before the awkward moment that saw Trump standing at the edge of the stage as Infantino attempted to move him on from the celebrations.

While Trump may have been grinning ear to ear in the comedic shot, both FIFA and Spain's social media posts of the celebrations did not include the president.

The photo that FIFA posted featured the edge of Trump's suit, while Spain featured shots in a social media video that cut out the Trump's moment in the limelight.

Body language expert Mark Bowden previously explained to UNILAD via casino.ca why Trump was so keen to remain on stage.

"After the presentation, the FIFA president tries to direct Trump to move away from the team and out of frame for the final celebratory photo," he said.

Trump was determined to remain part of the celebrations (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"However, Trump lingers on the edge of the group just as the final glitter cannons go off for the celebration still shot that will be shown across the world.

"By doing so, Trump manages to get a chance to remain in the final, iconic photograph."

Brown claimed Spain appeared to be happier to interact with Infantino than they were with Trump.

"Throughout the line, players from both sides, including the victorious Spaniards, clearly preferred to spend more time with the FIFA President with whom they were much more jovial and physically comfortable and celebratory than with President Trump," he added to UNILAD.

"It is clear who is most valuable in that lineup to them, they were clearly more 'Team FIFA' than 'Team Trump'!"