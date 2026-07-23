A member of the Argentina coaching team has issued an apology after being in the middle of a 'disgusting' brawl in the aftermath of the World Cup final.

After the referee blew the full-time whistle in New Jersey on Sunday (July 19), things turned ugly after an already feisty fixture to mark the end of the soccer tournament.

One clip saw Argentina's Leandro Paredes allegedly push Spanish defender Eric García in post-match chaos described as 'disgusting', while one of Argentina's coaches, Roberto Ayala, was seen striking Spain star Dani Olmo just moments after the final whistle.

The Barcelona player restrained himself from retaliating, before the camera panned to more chaos.

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Argentina's assistant coach has since apologized for his actions, claiming it was 'more of a push than anything else'. Ayala said he would issue a personal apology to Olmo if their paths were to cross in person.

There were ugly scenes at the end of the World Cup final (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Speaking with Esports Migdia on Valencia Capital Radio, Ayala said: "Obviously I’m sorry. Because of my position, I can’t allow a feeling, or what I might receive from the other party, to change my mood and my actions. I’m sorry, but for me, these are things that stay there and that’s it.

"For me, things need to be put behind us and left there. It was more of a push than anything else, it wasn’t a punch like they’re saying, and that’s it. It was a reaction to something he said, but that’s it. If I see him, I’ll obviously apologise to him in person."

The Argentina coach added: "It’s a shame, and you have to accept the facts and the things you’ve done on the field.

"When the game ends, what I see is a fight in the middle of the pitch, and we rush to go after our players, and it ends up like that because that’s not who we are."

Roberto Ayala has issued an apology after being involved in the brawl (Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Ayala went on to say he takes 'responsibility' for his actions and that his intention was to go on the pitch and calm tensions down.

He continued: "Sometimes things happen and emotions run high, but that’s no excuse. And given my position, my behaviour has to be different, regardless of what I receive."

FIFA has since launched an investigation into the brawl that unfolded at the World Cup final, with a statement from the football governing body reading: "Following an assessment of the relevant match reports for the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, and in line with article 36 of the FIFA disciplinary code (FDC), the FIFA disciplinary committee has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate potential breaches of the FDC with regard to the post-match incidents."