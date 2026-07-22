Health experts are warning the public to take extra precautions when preparing fresh produce, as a gastroenterologist has shared a crucial five-step protection guide against a microscopic parasite known for causing "explosive diarrhea".

The parasite, known as Cyclospora, infects the small intestine and causes severe, prolonged gastrointestinal distress—including watery, explosive bowel movements, stomach cramps, bloating, and fatigue.

With outbreaks frequently dominating the headlines in recent weeks across multiple states and even including Taco Bell contamination, the parasite is linked to fresh fruit, leafy greens, and herbs during warmer months.

But before you start panicking and swearing off all fruit and veg for the forseeable future, a gastroenterologist has broken down the five key steps everyone should follow to keep themselves safe - and that doesn't require becoming a carnivore overnight.

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Board certified Gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi MD, MPH, better known as DoctorSethi over on Youtube, laid down the key information to remember when it comes to staying safe from the parasite.

Exercise extreme caution with high-risk produce

Dr. Sethi urged consumers to be extra vigilant when buying and consuming raw items like fresh berries, leafy greens, and fresh herbs.

These specific items are historically the most frequent culprits for harboring the parasite due to how they are grown and harvested.

FOODS to avoid during the outbreak include:

Pre-washed bagged salads, salad bars

Bagged spinach or kale

Pre-cut fruit cups

Fresh berries - raspberries, strawberries, blackberries

Raw leafy greens

Fresh herbs - cilantro, basil

Store-made pico de gallo or salsa

You may experience bloating and cramping, along with explosive diarrhea if infected by the parasite (Getty Stock Images)

Washing helps, but it won't eliminate the bug

While scrubbing your fruits and vegetables under running water remains an essential kitchen habit, the expert warned against relying on it completely.

"Wash produce thoroughly, but know that washing doesn't kill this parasite," the doctor explained.

Because Cyclospora adheres tightly to smooth surfaces and crevices, rinsing alone cannot guarantee it is fully removed.

Cook your food for ultimate protection

For those looking for the safest possible option, heat is your best friend.

"Heat kills Cyclospora," the gastroenterologist advised, stressing that cooking produce thoroughly is especially critical for vulnerable populations, including the elderly and immunocompromised individuals who face higher risks of severe dehydration.

Request a specific doctor's test if you fall ill

If you develop persistent, explosive watery diarrhea, simply handing over a general stool sample to your doctor might not be enough.

The expert highlighted that Cyclospora isn't typically included in standard, routine stool tests, meaning you must explicitly ask your physician to test for the parasite specifically.

Seek prompt, targeted medical treatment

Should a test come back positive, prompt treatment is key to stopping the illness from lingering for weeks or months.

The doctor noted that the standard recommended treatment is the antibiotic Bactrim (trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole), provided the patient does not have a sulfa drug allergy.

By taking proper kitchen safety precautions and knowing what symptoms to look out for, medical experts say individuals can significantly lower their risk of catching the unwanted infection.