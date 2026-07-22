The White House has issued a statement after Spain's match winner wore a 'Make Spain Great Again' cap in the celebrations that followed his nation's World Cup glory.

Ferran Torres scored in extra time in New Jersey on Sunday to make Spain world champions for only the second time after they beat Argentina in the biggest game in soccer.

After Messi and co were defeated, Torres told FIFA broadcasters: "I think in the end the goal came from 47 million people [the estimated Spain population], not just those of us that are here.

"Today destiny was written, it was made for us to win. We’re far from our people today but we tried to be as close as possible to them."

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Ferran Torres scored the winner in the final (Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Spain's World Cup heroes returned to Madrid following their victory and delighted fans with an open-top bus parade, in which Torres made the headlines once more.

The Barcelona player was seen wearing a 'Make Spain Great Again' hat, an obvious reference to Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' slogan.

The White House has since responded to Torres' cap of choice, penning on X with the following six-word statement: "Everyone wants in on the movement."

It remains unclear why Torres decided to wear the cap, whether that be to mock the Trump administration, or simply reference the fact that the president presented Spain's soccer team with the World Cup trophy.

Ferran Torres wore a 'Make Spain Great Again' cap (Instagram/@ferrantorres)

Torres has been met with some criticism though, with Spanish outlet El Plural stating his hat was a 'clear ideological message, provoking a multitude of criticism' online.

The Spanish star didn't seem too fussed by the noise however, as he posted several photos from the parade on X, which featured many snaps of the hat.

"Somos los reyessssss! Vaya locura!" Torres captioned the post, which translates to "We are the kings! It's absolutely crazy!"

It was Trump, alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who presented Spain with the World Cup trophy - though the president decided he wasn't going to get out of the way for the celebrations.

As the Spanish players lifted the trophy, Trump stood their grinning to the camera on the podium in what was quite a comedic shot.

Trump stood on the podium as Spain lifted the World Cup (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Body language expert Mark Bowden told UNILAD via casino.ca why the POTUS was eager to remain onstage during the celebrations.

"Trump lingers on the edge of the group just as the final glitter cannons go off for the celebration still shot that will be shown across the world," the expert said.