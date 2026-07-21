Man who left the US for remote Amazon tribe reveals 'biggest misconceptions' people have
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Man who left the US for remote Amazon tribe reveals 'biggest misconceptions' people have

From creating a record-breaking baby to hunters shooting twenty-foot blowgun shots, Justin's experienced a lot since moving to the Amazon

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/Justin Alvo

Topics: Nature, World News, Life

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford