Donald Trump has instructed the US military to 'decimate and destroy' Iran should they be successful in assassinating the president.

The Iranian regime has openly sought to kill the Republican president since 2020 following the death of Revolutionary Guard Corps Gen. Qasem Soleimani as a result of a Trump-directed attack.

Banners threatening Trump's assassination were seen in full display in Tehran this week, including one that read: "WE WILL KILL TRUMP."

Crowds in the Iranian capital, who were burying supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also shouted: "I swear by the blood of the Supreme ‌Leader, Trump, ⁠we will kill you!"

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Trump took to Truth Social in recent hours to explain the instruction to the US military in the event of his assassination.

Tehran has made its feelings clear on Trump (AFP via Getty Images)

"1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!" the president wrote.

"Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Trump echoed similar remarks in an interview with the New York Post, as he disclosed the remarks he has handed down to his top military advisers if Iran were to ever assassinate him.

"They shouldn't be doing it, but I've left notification," the president said. ”Anything ever happens, we're going to blow the whole—the whole country is going to get blown up.”

Trump has issued an instruction to the US military in the event of his assassination (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump continued: "I have very firm instructions—anything happens, they're going to wipe them off the face of this earth," before stating the response would ensure 'there won't be anything left'.

It comes after the US accused Iran of breaking a ceasefire following this week's fighting over the Strait of Hormuz.

On Friday (July 10), Trump stated the ceasefire between the two nations 'is OVER!', though he did claim talks are set to continue to bring an end to the war.

The president wrote: "The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.'

"We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!"