Donald Trump reveals brutal instructions to obliterate Iran if they successfully assassinate him

President Donald Trump has stunned the global political landscape by revealing the terrifyingly blunt instructions he has left behind for the US military in the event that he is assassinated by Iran.

The dramatic revelation came as Trump officially declared that the highly fragile ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran is over.

The total collapse of the peace framework follows a night of unprecedented military escalation, which saw American forces launch massive retaliatory airstrikes on approximately 90 strategic targets along Iran's southern coast, responding to fresh attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

But while the overnight bombardment has left the Middle East on a knife-edge, it is Trump's chilling disclosure regarding his personal safety that has completely captured the internet's attention.

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Trump is currently regarded as Iran's number one target (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Speaking out about the ongoing, hyper-severe assassination threats targeted at him by Tehran's leadership, Trump exposed the exact commands he has handed down to his top military advisers if those plots ever succeed.

"They shouldn't be doing it, but I've left notification," Trump warned during a fiery interview with the New York Post. ”Anything ever happens, we're going to blow the whole—the whole country is going to get blown up.”

The President made it unequivocally clear that he has bypassed traditional, measured diplomatic channels to ensure an immediate, total destruction of the foreign adversary, even if he is no longer around to command it.

"I have very firm instructions—anything happens, they're going to wipe them off the face of this earth," Trump added, vowing that under his secret directives, the US response would ensure 'there won't be anything left.'

The aggressive rhetoric marks a total breakdown in relations with Tehran, with Trump openly labeling future peace talks as a 'waste of time' and calling the Iranian leadership 'liars' and ‘cheats’, Fox News reports.

The reality on the ground has already turned deeply perilous. While Trump claims his strict orders act as the ultimate deterrent to prevent a full-scale ground war, Iran’s Health Ministry has already reported 14 deaths and 78 injuries following the initial wave of overnight US strikes.

The President has left swift instructions for retaliation should they successfully kill him (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

The latest escalation comes just days after US forces reported striking approximately 90 targets across Iran in the latest wave of attacks, according to US Central Command, which said the operation was designed to weaken Iran's ability "to threaten freedom of navigation" through the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials confirmed the targets included more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard small boats. Iranian state media reported explosions in Bushehr, home to the country's nuclear power plant complex, as well as the southern ports of Chabahar, Konarak, Bandar Abbas and Sirik.

A railway bridge in Golestan province was also reportedly struck, with Iran's Revolutionary Guard confirming two bridges had been hit..

With US naval forces operating under heightened combat directives and Trump openly laying out his apocalyptic fail-safe plans, defense analysts warn that the geopolitical crisis has entered its most volatile chapter yet.