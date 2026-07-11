Donald Trump reveals brutal instructions to obliterate Iran if they successfully assassinate him
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Donald Trump reveals brutal instructions to obliterate Iran if they successfully assassinate him

The President has issued a chilling warning to Tehran, revealing he has left behind explicit orders for a massive posthumous retaliation

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Donald Trump, Iran

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks