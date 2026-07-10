Steve-O opened up about the first time that the entire Jackass cast backed out of a stunt.

The long running film and TV franchise is now on its final outing, with the cast returning to carry out a new host of crazy and entirely inadvisable stunts in Jackass: Best and Last.

There have been plenty of insane, death-defying, and just downright gross stunts over the years.

Now, with the final movie being released, a moment where Steve-O opened up about one particular stunt has resurfaced.

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This saw the Jackass veteran revealing what it took to get the entire cast of Jackass to back out.

If they had carried it out, the stunt would have included all the of the cast in the same thing.

Steve-O returned for Jackass: Best and Last (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Steve-O explained that this would have involved a large bouncy castle and a ski slope - I'm sure you have an idea of where this is going.

“When we were shooting Jackass 3D we went up to Northern California to film a bunch of snow stunts," said Steve-O.

They had a big bounce house on a ski slope headed for this Olympic ski jump, and the idea was to have the whole cast in it."

So everyone would have bundled into the bouncy castle, which would then have been sent hurtling down the ski slope, with everyone rattling around inside it like a human maraca.





“Even though we hated the idea of our heads clashing together in the bounce house, we probably still would have done it," said Steve-O.

But there was one quite big problem.

"Except for the fact that there was a huge generator which kept the bounce house inflated which would have to follow behind it," said Steve-O, "and the thing was 500 pounds.”

As the title suggests, this is the last outing for the Jackass gang (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Hurtling down a ski slope inside a bouncy castle ricocheting off the interior, and each other, is fine and dandy, but introducing a 500lb generator into the mix creates some issues.

“We just were not willing to have that generator land on us and crush us to death, so the whole cast backed out," said Steve-O, "maybe the first time the whole cast backed out of a stunt ever."

The new movie has also seen some controversy, with fans saying that one stunt in particular even left them close to 'throwing up'.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "New Jackass has a poop bit that is probably the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen in a movie theater."

Another wrote: "My thoughts on the latest Jackass movie… waaaay too much fecal mater and butt stuff.

"I prefer the more 'normal' stunts and pranks. Plus, it felt like their hearts and broken bodies weren’t really into it anymore."