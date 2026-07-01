The new Jackass movie has left people shocked at the extreme the cast goes to in one of its stunts, so much so that people are reportedly walking out of theaters.

For anyone who has seen any of the Jackass TV episodes or their first four movies, you'll know that Johnny Knoxville and his crew are no strangers to pretty disgusting things.

Not everything they do is disgusting though – sometimes it's just down right dangerous. Someone who knows this the best is Knoxville himself who ended up suffering a brain hemorrhage after a stunt for their 2022 movie Jackass Forever went very wrong.

In the stunt in question, Knoxville was thrown into the air by a raging bull. As well as brain damage, the Jackass veteran ended up with a broken wrist and broken ribs.

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Johnny Knoxville has suffered some serious injures over the years (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Later speaking to Howard Stern about the ordeal, Knoxville said: "Yeah, I got a brain haemorrhage from that. So my cognitive abilities were in steep decline after that hit."

He added (per NME): "No one in my family is happy with the stunts. The bull hit was the worst hit I’ve ever taken from a bull, or maybe period."

With the accident in mind, Knoxville was somewhat limited on the stunts he could do in their fifth and final movie, Jackass: Best and Last. Basically, anything that involved the 55-year-old being hit in the head was a strict no-go.

One scene in the new movie that didn't involve any heads being hit was what they called the 'human pretzel'.

Long story short, there was the game Twister, laxatives, and clear underwear involved. I will leave the rest to your imagination...

Apparently the scene is so gross that some cinema-goers were left physically gagging while watching it. Meanwhile, others reportedly had to leave the theater altogether.

Sharing their thoughts on Twitter, one person wrote: "New Jackass has a poop bit that is probably the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen in a movie theater."

"The 'human pretzel' from the latest Jackass is the closest I’ve ever gotten to throwing up at a movie," said a second.

Somebody else's review read: "My thoughts on the latest Jackass movie… waaaay too much fecal mater and butt stuff.

"I prefer the more 'normal' stunts and pranks. Plus, it felt like their hearts and broken bodies weren’t really into it anymore."

The latest Jackass movie has left cinema-goers gagging (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

A different person admitted that the movie left them 'gagging several times', but they still found it 'absolutely hilarious'.

Another person who seemingly enjoyed the disgustingness of Jackass: Best and Last wrote: "Jackass: Best and Last is a f**king riot, but holy hell is it disgusting.

"It does suck that it is partly a clip show of, but when you are laughing as hard as you will at certain scenes again you won’t notice. Great send off to some of the most insane individuals on the planet."

To conclude, it sounds like the kind of movie you want to watch before you go to dinner, not afterwards...

Jackass premiered on MTV in October 2000 (Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

The wildest stunts from Jackass

Paper Cuts - Jackass: The Movie

While on paper (get the pun?) it's perhaps the most basic stunt, this one should be in the Jackass Hall of Fame for being the most painful.

Ryan Dunn gave Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O paper cuts via an envelope in the most sensitive places, such as between the toes, between the fingers, and worst of all, on the tip of Steve-O’s tongue.

Despite these guys regularly seeing all sorts of disgusting bodily fluids, this stunt sent the camera crew into a frenzy of puking.

Butt X-Ray - Jackass: The Movie

In the 2002 movie, Ryan Dunn placed a toy car, which was in a lubed-up condom, into his own rectum.

He then went to a proctologist under the guise of a frat party accident, and after Dunn’s nether regions got a quick scan, the reactions of the medical staff were secretly recorded for the amusement of the Jackass audience.

Having a toy car up the rear is apparently so embarrassing that the doctor told Dunn to go straight to the hospital and not tell anyone about it.

Lamborghini Tooth Pull - Jackass 3D

Now, this one is bad.

As the title of the stunt suggests, for the 2010 movie Ehren McGhehey allowed his 'crooked' tooth to be yanked out on a piece of string that was attached to a Lamborghini, which of course set off at significant speed.

Speaking to GQ a decade after the horrifying stunt, McGhehey said that the stunt 'broke my face all the way up to my eyeball'.

"It took nine months to heal."

Poo Cocktail Supreme - Jackass 3D

Possibly one of the most disgusting Jackass stunts to ever exist, the Poo Cocktail Supreme saw Steve-O get strapped into a porta-potty that was attached to a bungee system, and then get flung around as the contents of the toilet engulfed him.

Yep, he was literally covered head-to-toe in sh*t, resulting in the crew physically vomiting when he stepped out.

Steve-O later revealed to journalist Graham Bensinger that due to health and safety, they used dog poop instead of human... as if that makes things any better?!

The Toro Totter - Jackass Number Two

In the 2006 movie, Knoxville joined his Jackass co-stars Chris Pontius, Ryan Dunn and Bam Margera on a teeter-totter, which was in an enclosure with an angry bull.

Despite animal rights group PETA slamming the production for repeatedly using animals as a form of entertainment, this is undoubtedly one of the most outrageous stunts the Jackass guys were involved in.

Knoxville was the only one left after the bull managed to charge the others away, with him getting absolutely thrashed against the frame of the teeter-totter before making a lucky escape.



