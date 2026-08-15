Tangled live-action movie unveils Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel

Disney fans are in for one hell of a treat during this year's D23 expo. And that's largely due to the unveiling of Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel in the upcoming live-action remake of Tangled, as well as a release date.

As the movie is still in production in Spain, D23 decided to give fans a first look at Hahn as the villain on Friday (August 14), as well as Teagan Croft as Rapunzel.

The flick will drop in theatres on March 31, 2028.

In the first look, Hahn is seen looking perfectly in character in a hooded cloak, while Croft is seen with Rapunzel's signature miles-long blonde hair.

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Fans have gone wild over the announcement, with one taking to X to pen: "Omg they look perfect!" as another simply said of Hahn's unveiling: "MOTHER."

Teagan Croft as Rapunzel in the Tangled live-action movie (X)

Alongside Croft as Rapunzel and Manheim as Flynn Rider, Disney's live-action Tangled adapts the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale originally brought to life in the 2010 animated hit.

The story centers on the princess with magically long, glowing hair who spends years locked away in a secluded tower before escaping with the help of charming rogue thief Flynn.

Rounding out the cast is Kathryn Hahn as the villainous Mother Gothel, alongside Diego Luna in a brand-new role, and Patrick and Hugo McPherson portraying the menacing Stabbington brothers.

Taking the stage at D23, Hahn playfully defended her character’s villainous reputation.

“I love playing Mother Gothel. She’s stunning, hilarious, fab, kind, generous to a fault,” Hahn teased the crowd. “Might be overprotective, but that’s because she cares so much.”

Kathryn Hahn playfully teased the crowd during Friday's exciting announcement (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney)

Directed by The Greatest Showman filmmaker Michael Gracey, the screenplay is penned by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Michael Montemayor. Kristin Burr produces alongside executive producers Lucy Kitada and Jessica Virtue.

Production officially kicked off in Spain in June 2026, marking major progress for a project that faced initial roadblocks.

First reported in late 2024, development was temporarily halted following the disappointing box-office return of the live-action Snow White, which generated just $69 million domestically and $145 million worldwide.

The original animated classic proved a massive box-office juggernaut, raking in $592 million worldwide with Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi voicing the iconic leads.

Its global success sparked spin-offs like Tangled Ever After and Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, while its beloved signature track, "I See the Light," scored both Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.