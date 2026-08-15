Tangled live-action movie unveils Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel
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Tangled live-action movie unveils Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel

The release date has also been announced for the live-action remake

Emily Puckering

Emily Puckering

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Topics: Film and TV, Disney, Entertainment

Emily Puckering
Emily Puckering

Emily is a sub-editor at LADbible Group. With degrees in English Language and Multimedia Journalism, she works with the editorial team on LADbible, UNILAD and Tyla sub-editing and writing articles. And for those who are interested, Emily is from East Yorkshire which means she makes a cracking cuppa.

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