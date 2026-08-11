Grease star Stockard Channing now lives as a ‘recluse’ nearly 50 years on from release of hit movie
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Grease star Stockard Channing now lives as a ‘recluse’ nearly 50 years on from release of hit movie

The Betty Rizzo actor moved to London following her long-term partner's death

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Topics: Hollywood, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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