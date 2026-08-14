A trailer for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has reportedly leaked online ahead of its long-awaited cinema release next year, with the film’s writer now addressing the 'unfinished' footage.
Co-writer and producer Chris Miller has broken his silence following a leak of footage from the highly anticipated next instalment in the franchise.
But Beyond the Spider-Verse is only the latest high-profile movie to suffer a leak - with The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day both leaked onto X just last month.
Following the disappointing leak for the franchise, Miller wrote: "Not a fan of unfinished, not fully rendered footage."
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But many fans didn't see a problem with the unexpected teaser, as one wrote: "How is a trailer unfinished footage and why would leaking it early have any impact on production? Is it an unfinished trailer? Like I really don’t see the problem here."
Another added: "Movie was supposed to come out in 2023 by the way, lmao they just gonna have to take this on the chin."
"Unfinished footage or not… the multiverse still finds a way to leak," a third wrote.
Another fan added: "Who really cares tho at least we got to see something!!!! Jesus I think people would rather see it dead in the dirt then actually progressing."
One said: "And the will now delay the movie for another year to 'fix' it."
As another user questioned: "Don't know why people jump to conclusions thinking it was the full thing. Even I knew it wasn't completed like it's coming out next year."
What is Beyond the Spider-Verse about?
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales trapped on Earth-42 and hunted by Miguel O'Hara's Spider Society.
The official synopsis suggests Miles races across time and space to escape his alternate self (the Prowler), evade rogue Spider-People, and save his endangered family before the multi-versal threat of The Spot peaks.
'I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton'
As of right now, Tom Holland has not been officially confirmed to appear in the next film.
And the actor has admitted to having a 'whole plan' in place for his lucky successor, whoever they might be.
Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Holland said: "There’s a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished Spider-Man: No Way Home.
"It’s laid out. It’s gonna change for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it’s really exciting."
The 30-year-old added: "I know I get really excited when we have these meetings and chat about it. But that is the thing I want to do most in this character, for sure."
Topics: Spider-Man, Film and TV, Tom Holland