A trailer for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has reportedly leaked online ahead of its long-awaited cinema release next year, with the film’s writer now addressing the 'unfinished' footage.

Co-writer and producer Chris Miller has broken his silence following a leak of footage from the highly anticipated next instalment in the franchise.

But Beyond the Spider-Verse is only the latest high-profile movie to suffer a leak - with The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day both leaked onto X just last month.

Following the disappointing leak for the franchise, Miller wrote: "Not a fan of unfinished, not fully rendered footage."

Advert

But many fans didn't see a problem with the unexpected teaser, as one wrote: "How is a trailer unfinished footage and why would leaking it early have any impact on production? Is it an unfinished trailer? Like I really don’t see the problem here."

Another added: "Movie was supposed to come out in 2023 by the way, lmao they just gonna have to take this on the chin."

"Unfinished footage or not… the multiverse still finds a way to leak," a third wrote.

The co-producer was not happy about the leak. (Sony Pictures)

Another fan added: "Who really cares tho at least we got to see something!!!! Jesus I think people would rather see it dead in the dirt then actually progressing."

One said: "And the will now delay the movie for another year to 'fix' it."

As another user questioned: "Don't know why people jump to conclusions thinking it was the full thing. Even I knew it wasn't completed like it's coming out next year."

What is Beyond the Spider-Verse about?

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales trapped on Earth-42 and hunted by Miguel O'Hara's Spider Society.

The official synopsis suggests Miles races across time and space to escape his alternate self (the Prowler), evade rogue Spider-People, and save his endangered family before the multi-versal threat of The Spot peaks.

'I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton'

As of right now, Tom Holland has not been officially confirmed to appear in the next film.

Holland has a 'plan' for whoever takes on the iconic role next. (Tim P. Whitby/ Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

And the actor has admitted to having a 'whole plan' in place for his lucky successor, whoever they might be.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Holland said: "There’s a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"It’s laid out. It’s gonna change for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it’s really exciting."

The 30-year-old added: "I know I get really excited when we have these meetings and chat about it. But that is the thing I want to do most in this character, for sure."