Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hit with trailer leak as writer forced to speak out
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Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hit with trailer leak as writer forced to speak out

The film is officially scheduled to hit theaters in June 2027

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Topics: Spider-Man, Film and TV, Tom Holland

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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