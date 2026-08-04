Andrew Garfield addresses Spider-Man return after Brand New Day teases Avengers crossover
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Andrew Garfield addresses Spider-Man return after Brand New Day teases Avengers crossover

Garfield’s familiar denial has us questioning what the off-world tease really means

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Topics: Spider-Man, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Avengers

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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