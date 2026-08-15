Disney reveals release date for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2

During this year's D23 event, the release date for Disney reveals release date for the second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has been unveiled.

After season one of the animated TV adaptation of one of Marvel's most beloved super heroes released in 2025, fans were delighted to hear the news that the show would run for at least three seasons.

Though many were left disappointed after the expected fall 2026 release date for the second season ended up being delayed, now, we have answers.

'Season two, we get to play the game'

Speaking at Disney's D23 expo at a Spider-Man panel on Saturday (August 15), it was announced that the second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be landing on Disney+ in just a few months - January 2027.

Showrunner Jeff Trammell said of the upcoming release: "Season one was setting the board. Season two, we get to play the game."

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A first look of the second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was unveiled at D23 this year (Instagram)

Fans who attended the event also got a first look at the second season, which appears to hint at a comeback of more classic Spider-Man villains such as Rhino, Doctor Ocotopus, and Lizard.

The introduction of Gwen Stacy and Eddie Brock, who works for the Daily Bugle, was also teased, as Doctor Ocotopus attacks a gala and kidnaps Harry Osborn after a brief fight with Spider-Man, who is seemingly exposed to Venom’s symbiote.

It was also confirmed that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will be making a comeback.

The best animated Spider-Man show of all time?

Fans have been discussing the announcement on Reddit, with one going as far to say it 'could end up being the best animated Spider-Man show of all time'.

"Really excited for this. S1 was a welcome surprise for me, game to see what they cook up here," another said.

The first season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man ended with several cliffhangers (Marvel)

While a third fan added: "Season 1 was such a delightful surprise, and I think Season 2 will continue on that good line!"

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man explores the origins of Peter Parker, voiced by Hudson Thames, and his early days using his Spider-Man persona. The show is set in an alternate multiverse timeline, and is heavily inspired by the original 1960s comic.

Season one ended on a few cliffhangers, meaning a second season can't come fast enough.

Doctor Strange, voiced by British actor Robert Atkin Downes, helped Spider-Man fight the Venom alien symbiote after it arrived from another dimension, while Norman Osborn secretly kept a piece of the symbiote to experiment on.

Only five months to go, Spidey fans!