Disney reveals release date for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2
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Disney reveals release date for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2

Spidey fans were disappointed when the original 2026 release date was delayed

Emily Puckering

Emily Puckering

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Featured Image Credit: Marvel

Topics: Marvel, Disney, Spider-Man, Film and TV

Emily Puckering
Emily Puckering

Emily is a sub-editor at LADbible Group. With degrees in English Language and Multimedia Journalism, she works with the editorial team on LADbible, UNILAD and Tyla sub-editing and writing articles. And for those who are interested, Emily is from East Yorkshire which means she makes a cracking cuppa.

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