Officials issue warning after mosquitoes carrying paralyzing virus are found across multiple states
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Officials issue warning after mosquitoes carrying paralyzing virus are found across multiple states

A number of mosquitos have tested positive for the condition

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: US News, Health, Animals

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.