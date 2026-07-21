Italian warns this common sign in a pasta restaurant is actually a 'tourist trap' feature
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Italian warns this common sign in a pasta restaurant is actually a 'tourist trap' feature

The chef has warned travelers about being caught out

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Travel, Food and Drink

Callum Jones
Callum Jones