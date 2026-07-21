Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, has revealed her one tip for getting washboard abs as she prepares to take on her college golf tournament.

The 19-year-old is preparing to leave her home life and travel to the University of Miami, where she'll play Division 1 Golf, in a sport that's true Trump style.

The social media influencer is no stranger to sport and athleticism as she has been seen on a number of occasions playing on courses – which also helps when your grandfather, Donald Trump, owns many of his own.

While you might be shocked to know exactly how active she is, it's nothing new.

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But now, she's revealing exactly what it takes to be a fit and strong sportsman, and it's something that you might be interested in trying too.

Kai Trump revealed what it takes to be a golfer (Instagram/ @kaitrump)

The student recently appeared on Fox News, where she revealed she was on a time crunch to meet her goal after having undergone wrist surgery that took her away from the sport in January.

She joked: "I literally told them, 'I have seven months before I return to golf, we're getting a six-pack.'"

Even though you may be thinking Kai's routine was filled with days that would rival a pro-athlete's...it's not all that complicated.

She revealed: "I got a six-pack literally just by prioritizing the right foods and working out."

I mean, her mom is dating Tiger Woods, so if there was ever a good example of the sport to teach her how to prep, it's him.

Although Kai said she takes notes from her mother, Vannessa, and watches her diet.

But it's the meals she eats that really pack the punch.

There's also the fact that she consumes 150 grams of protein per day and stays away from gluten and dairy.

She explained: "Seeing how she eats and what she prioritizes ... I kind of grew into that."

"I eat very clean and simple," she said. "I would be totally fine eating steak for the rest of my life, or just chicken and rice, which is weird to some people, but I like it."

She also explained that she uses the gym a lot too, and it's not just for her fitness.

"I play a lot of golf … and then work out. Nothing clears your head better than going to the gym and working out ... Even if you're not lifting heavy or if you're just walking on the treadmill, being active clears your head and helps your mental health," she shared with the hosts.

Previously, Kai was awarded the runner-up honors at the 2025 Major Championship at Village Golf Course, as well as the 2024 Martin County Junior Open.

She was also at a LPGA event, but didn't make the cut for the Annika tournament in November.

Even though she and her granddad are on very different paths, Kai has previously admitted it's Trump who she gets her 'competitive edge' from.

To be fair, it's a personality trait you'd need if you play sport.

"My mom's competitive too, but definitely, grandpa is very competitive," she told FOX.

But don't expect her to take this trait off the grass.

"No politics ever?" the hosts asked her.

"No, never for me," she said.