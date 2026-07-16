Kai Trump isn't afraid of sharing her life online, and she's now opening up even further, revealing her plans for the future. Although she admits to having similar personality traits to her grandfather, their aspirations couldn't be more different.

The 19-year-old is preparing to head off to the University of Miami, in which she'll be playing Division 1 Golf, but it's not the only thing she has up her sleeve.

As well as her golfing, Kai also has a successful career as a social media influencer. The teen has racked up an impressive 3.7 million followers on TikTok, and 1.5 million on YouTube, in which she shows her followers what it's really like being related to President Donald Trump. Just recently, she even gave her followers a tour of the White House, prior to the Freedom 250 UFC Match.

Kai Trump revealed she would 'never' go into politics (Image: FOX News)

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Despite going down a completely different career path to her grandfather, (we don't think we'll see Trump vlogging anytime soon), Kai says it's who she gets her 'competitive edge' from - a personality trait which is crucial for those in sport.

"My mom's competitive too, but definitely, grandpa is very competitive," she told FOX.

However, it doesn't look like Trump will have any competition from his granddaughter.

"No politics ever?" the hosts asked.

"No, never for me," she laughed.

Kai's mother, Vanessa Trump, the former daughter-in-law of the President, announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer earlier in the year. Providing an update to FOX, after revealing her competitive side, Kai said: "She's doing better. Obviously radiation takes a toll on your body but she's been doing better and feeling better. She's a fighter."

Kai and her grandfather share a close relationship (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Pool/Getty Images)

Opening up about her diagnosis in May, the 48-year-old, who is the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. shared in a social media post: "I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't the news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my team on a treatment plan."

She added that she was 'surrounded by the love and support of her family' and 'kindly asked for privacy to focus on her health and recovery'.

In a follow up update last month, Vanessa shared that she had been recovering from surgery, and will soon be starting her second stage of treatment.

Kai will be heading off to college in three weeks, which will be the first time the teen has been away from her family.