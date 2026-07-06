President Trump has released a new comment about his Lincoln Reflecting Pool after it sparked controversy and an expensive renovation.

The POTUS and the Interior Department have been hard at work repairing the damaged pool, which Trump claims was a victim of vandals last month.

The $14 million renovation was part of a goal to beautify Washington, DC, ahead of America’s 250th anniversary on July 4, but things went awry fast.

After the bottom of the pool was painted 'American flag blue', the water started turning green from algae, and to make matters worse, the paint quickly started peeling off.

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Soon, chunks of the paint could be seen floating in the murky waters, leading to teams coming out to fix it using ‘nanobubbler technology’ – adding to the cost of the project.

Trump quickly blamed the failed makeover on 'vandalism', and now he has a new update on the matter.

The Lincoln Reflecting Pool was damaged (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump shared photos on Truth Social yesterday (July 5), showing the pool’s reflection of the Washington Monument.

However, it also called for ‘wanted’ vandals to be brought to justice.

“The U.S. Park Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the notice below in connection with a Destruction of Government Property investigation related to the Reflecting Pool,” Trump wrote.

He also shared the Interior Department’s update on the pool, which reveals the body of water is now algae free.

“The advanced nanobubbler technology very effectively killed the algae that has plagued every Lincoln Reflecting Pool reopening — most infamously Obama’s reopening — since 1922,” Dei Gratia Minerals founder Greg Wischer, Interior’s deputy assistant secretary for land and minerals management wrote in a letter, where he also referenced the Iran war. “The Reflecting Pool water is crystal clear, and our National Park Service team is now vacuuming up the dead algae resting on the bottom of some parts of the Reflecting Pool — just like the destroyed Iranian Navy resting on the bottom of the Persian Gulf.”





This message comes after David Hearn, a former US Olympian, was indicted by a grand jury on July 2 after accusations that he had damaged the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool with his hands.

Prosecutors claim the former Olympic canoeist caused over $1,000 in damage to the newly renovated pool.

In response, his attorneys, Norm Eisen and Mary Dohrmann, have issued a warning, as they wrote: "Davey Hearn is innocent.

"These charges are outrageous and should be alarming to every American. This indictment reflects the Administration's effort to shift blame for their own failures."