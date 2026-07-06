Trump shows off ‘crystal clear’ Reflecting Pool with message to alleged vandals
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Trump shows off ‘crystal clear’ Reflecting Pool with message to alleged vandals

Donald Trump's Lincoln Reflecting Pool cost $14 million and required expensive repairs after its paint began to peel away

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Photo by Oliver Contreras / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics

Britt Jones
Britt Jones